Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,098,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 286,650 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

