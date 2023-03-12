Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Evans Bancorp worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $37.14 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

