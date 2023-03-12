Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.83% of Expedia Group worth $1,583,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.