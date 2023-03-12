Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,455,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,718,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Insider Activity

EXPD stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.