FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.73% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,788,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $395.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

