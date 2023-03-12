Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $8.19 on Friday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fanhua Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

