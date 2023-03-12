Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.66 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

