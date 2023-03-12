Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 132,238 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.