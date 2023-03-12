Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,075,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $261.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $274.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.