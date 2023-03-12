Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 924240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

