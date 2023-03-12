Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 924240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

