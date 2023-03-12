Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

FITB stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.