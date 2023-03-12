First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of First Republic Bank worth $85,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

FRC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

