First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.47 Million Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of California Resources worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

California Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

