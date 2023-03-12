FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 105,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

