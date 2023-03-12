FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLT opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

