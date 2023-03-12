Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Fluor stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

