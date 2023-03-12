Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $37.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.