Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 454,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.30% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $117,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

