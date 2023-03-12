Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider J Eric Daniels Sells 93,919 Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £49,777.07 ($59,856.99).

Funding Circle Trading Down 1.4 %

LON FCH opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.61) on Friday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.62 million, a PE ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

