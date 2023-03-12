FY2022 EPS Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Lowered by Bloom Burton (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Bloom Burton has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrook TMS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

