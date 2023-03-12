FY2023 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Raised by KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Raymond James upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

