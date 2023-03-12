GeneDx (WGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeneDx Stock Down 12.0 %
GeneDx stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01.
GeneDx Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeneDx (WGS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.