GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx Stock Down 12.0 %

GeneDx stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

