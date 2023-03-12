Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Strong Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 90,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Genesco by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

