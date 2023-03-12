Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Strong Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 90,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.
The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.95.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
