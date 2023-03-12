Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

