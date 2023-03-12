GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $155.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

