Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Great Ajax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.1% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

