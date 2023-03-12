Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.92 ($12.68) and last traded at €12.02 ($12.79). Approximately 14,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.04 ($12.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

