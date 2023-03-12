Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 172.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,224,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 719,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,204,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 791,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

