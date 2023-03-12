Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $68,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.04 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

