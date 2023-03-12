Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain Acquires 13,421 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is -72,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

