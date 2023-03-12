Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain Acquires 13,421 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43).
Hiscox Stock Performance
Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86).
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is -72,500.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.