Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

