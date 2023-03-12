Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 8.1 %

HPP opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.