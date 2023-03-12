Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.24. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 4,233,437 shares traded.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

