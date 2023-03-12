Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday.

Ideal Power Stock Down 3.5 %

IPWR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ideal Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ideal Power by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

