Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday.
Ideal Power Stock Down 3.5 %
IPWR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
