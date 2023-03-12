Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,580,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Infosys worth $111,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

