INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VATE opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. INNOVATE has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,161 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 553,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

