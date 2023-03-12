Insider Buying: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Buys 11,300 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £98,310 ($118,217.89).

Grafton Group Price Performance

LON GFTU opened at GBX 876.80 ($10.54) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,057 ($12.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 915.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 800.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,780.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grafton Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

