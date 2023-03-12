Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($180.38).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.75, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on TW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.71) to GBX 154 ($1.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.53).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

