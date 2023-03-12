Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
