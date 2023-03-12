Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

About Inspired Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2,194.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 67.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

