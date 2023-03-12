J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in J.Jill by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

