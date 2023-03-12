Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

JKHY stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

