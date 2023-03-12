Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

