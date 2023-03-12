Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 253,714 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,714 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of IAA worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

