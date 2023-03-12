Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 23,032 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Bandwidth worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 90.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 496.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 86.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $365.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

