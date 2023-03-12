Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 2,592 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

