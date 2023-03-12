Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 625,511 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 5,056.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Amplitude worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 859.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 541,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

