Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,026,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ProPetro

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

