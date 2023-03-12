Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Primoris Services worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

