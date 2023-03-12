Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.71 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,616 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

