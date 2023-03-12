Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597,429 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.